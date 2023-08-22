Williston Barracks / DUI 4-REFUSAL & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A1005297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2023 ~ 0150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 - Refusal / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Neil Freeman

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2023 at approximately 0150 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and New Haven Barracks located a vehicle parked in a lot on Stella Rd with a male occupant, later identified as Neil Freeman, asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and subsequently arrested Freeman without incident for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS.

Freeman was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division for Chittenden County to answer to the above-mentioned charges at a later time.

Troopers were assisted by an Officer from the Williston Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/23 at 0815 hours

COURT: VT Superior Court Criminal Division Chittenden County (Burlington)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.