Williston Barracks / DUI 4-REFUSAL & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1005297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                              

STATION: Williston Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2023 ~ 0150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 - Refusal / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Neil Freeman                                                 

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT Transient

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/18/2023 at approximately 0150 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and New Haven Barracks located a vehicle parked in a lot on Stella Rd with a male occupant, later identified as Neil Freeman, asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and subsequently arrested Freeman without incident for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS.

 

Freeman was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division for Chittenden County to answer to the above-mentioned charges at a later time. 

 

Troopers were assisted by an Officer from the Williston Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/23 at 0815 hours            

COURT: VT Superior Court Criminal Division Chittenden County (Burlington)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

