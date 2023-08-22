PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2023 Bong Go proposes OFW Ward in Regional Hospitals, institutionalization of OFW Hospital Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has pushed for the institutionalization of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Hospital as well as the establishment of an OFW ward in DOH hospitals. In an interview on Saturday, August 19, after aiding poor residents in Olongapo City, Zambales, Go stressed the need to maximize and ensure continuing operations of the OFW Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga, a facility dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of OFWs and their families. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, recalled the dream of having a department for OFWs, referring to them as the country's modern-day heroes, and emphasized the significant investment made in the hospital. "Unang-una, nasasayangan po tayo dito sa OFW Hospital. Remember, we have more than 10 million Filipinos abroad, OFWs included. Sinikap nating magkaroon sila ng isang departamento. Ako po ang isa sa mga author at co-sponsor nito na naging batas na para itayo itong Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)," Go said. "Kaya nalulungkot po ako at nasasayangan tayo kung hindi ito mapakinabangan, considering na malaki ang investment sa ospital na ito... Kailangan ma-maximize natin ang serbisyo po ng OFW Hospital," he added. To address this issue, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 2297, seeking to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and ensure its continuous operation. The bill aims to improve healthcare services for OFWs and their families by strengthening the existing facility and allocating necessary funds for its maintenance and operation. He also urged the DMW to address any shortcomings promptly. The OFW Hospital, a donation from the provincial government of Pampanga, commenced its operations in May 2022. It consists of six floors and can accommodate 100 beds, primarily intended for the use of OFWs and their eligible dependents. In addition to his efforts to strengthen the existing OFW Hospital, Go expressed his support for the proposal to establish OFW wings in regional hospitals. Go also filed Senate Bill No. 2414, establishing OFW wards in DOH hospitals. He also cited that President Ferdinand Marcos has instructed DMW and the Department of Health (DOH) to discuss the possibility of implementing this initiative nationwide. "Bigyan po natin ng importansya ang ating mga OFWs. Sila po ang ating modern-day heroes. Malaki po ang kontribusyon nila sa ating bayan," he said. "Ano ba naman 'yung OFW ward na ilagay natin sa mga ospital na dedicated po sa ating mga OFW na mga kababayan natin na nagtatrabaho, nagsasakripisyo para sa kanilang pamilya at para sa ating bayan?" Go said. Recognizing the importance of providing proper support and protection to all Filipino migrant workers, including seafarers, Go was instrumental in the passage of Republic Act No. 11641, which established the DMW. The Senate version of the Act, Senate Bill No. 2234, was authored and co-sponsored by Go. DMW serves as the lead agency for implementing policies, plans and programs that will ensure the protection, promotion of interests, timely resolution of problems, and effective reintegration of OFWs. Through a collaboration between DMW and DOH, the OFW Hospital will be able to offer round-the-clock telehealth services for migrant workers and their families.