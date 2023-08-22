Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the joint navy drill of US, Japan and Australia

The US-Japan-Australia joint navy drills can act as a deterrent against China's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. But diplomacy and politics should still be in the driver's seat of dispute resolution, steering the direction towards absolute respect for the rule of law. Any joint patrol should only serve as reinforcement to the diplomatic means of de-escalating tensions and restoring true peace in the entire South China Sea.