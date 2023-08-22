Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,220 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the joint navy drill of US, Japan and Australia

PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release
August 22, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the joint navy drill of US, Japan and Australia

The US-Japan-Australia joint navy drills can act as a deterrent against China's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. But diplomacy and politics should still be in the driver's seat of dispute resolution, steering the direction towards absolute respect for the rule of law. Any joint patrol should only serve as reinforcement to the diplomatic means of de-escalating tensions and restoring true peace in the entire South China Sea.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the joint navy drill of US, Japan and Australia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more