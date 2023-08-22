Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,220 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Sangguniang Bayan of the Municipality of Kalayaan declaring Chinese Ambassador Huang Persona Non Grata

PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release
August 22, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Sangguniang Bayan of the Municipality of Kalayaan declaring Chinese Ambassador Huang Persona Non Grata

It is the prerogative of the Sangguniang Bayan of the municipality of Kalayaan to declare Ambassador Huang persona non grata. After all, why would they welcome someone who seems to encourage China's threats and harassment in their own shores? Why would they welcome someone who does not recognize their right to exist in the first place?

The residents and fisherfolk from Kalayaan have lost their traditional fishing grounds and their main source of livelihood because of China's presence in the West Philippine Sea. The municipality has all the right to defend their home, not least by banning individuals who continue to disrespect Philippine sovereignty and the dignity of the Filipino people.

In fact, Beijing should have already recalled Huang ever since he threatened Filipino OFWs in Taiwan. He should be replaced. He cannot be an effective diplomat in the Philippines if he continues to aggravate tensions rather than assuage them.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Sangguniang Bayan of the Municipality of Kalayaan declaring Chinese Ambassador Huang Persona Non Grata

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more