Global Biofertilizers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biofertilizers market size is predicted to reach $3.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The growth in the biofertilizers market is due to the increasing concern for food safety. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest biofertilizers market share. Major players in the biofertilizers market include Novozymes A/S, CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, SOM Phytopharma (India) Limited (AgriLife), Mapleton Agri Biotec Private Ltd.

Biofertilizers Market Segments

• By Product: Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing, Other Products

• By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types

• By Form: Liquid, Carrier-based

• By Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

• By Geography: The global biofertilizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biofertilizers are a substance containing living microorganisms that colonize the rhizosphere or inside of the plant and promote development by increasing the supply or availability of primary nutrients to the host plant when applied to seeds, plant surfaces, or soil. Natural processes like nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and the production of growth-promoting compounds are utilized in biofertilizers to offer nutrients to plants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Biofertilizers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

