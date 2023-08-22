St. Albans Barracks/ No License (Criminal)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004894
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/21/2023 at 1813 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Rd by Rt 207, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: No License (Criminal)
ACCUSED: Trevor Sweet
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/21/2023 at approximately 1813 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Bushey Rd by Rt 207 in the town of Swanton for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Trevor Sweet (27) of Richford. Investigation determined Sweet did not possess a valid license in the State of Vermont and had two prior civil no license convictions within the past two years.
Sweet was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993