St. Albans Barracks/ No License (Criminal)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004894

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2023 at 1813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Rd by Rt 207, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: No License (Criminal)

ACCUSED: Trevor Sweet

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/21/2023 at approximately 1813 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Bushey Rd by Rt 207 in the town of Swanton for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Trevor Sweet (27) of Richford. Investigation determined Sweet did not possess a valid license in the State of Vermont and had two prior civil no license convictions within the past two years.

Sweet was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov