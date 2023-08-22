Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,210 in the last 365 days.

News Release - VSP Saint Albans - Montgomery, VT - Case#23A2004905 - Missing Juvenile - LOCATED

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – MISSING JUVENILE - LOCATED

       

CASE#: 23A2004905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Adam Lippa / Casey Harkins                           

STATION:  VSP - Saint Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8/21/2023 @ 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creager Rd, Montgomery, VT

JUVENILE INVOLVED: Male / 2 years old

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

     On August 21, 2023 at approximately 2100 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a report of a missing 2-year-old child from Creager Rd in Montgomery. The family contacted State Police after being unable to locate the child who they believe walked away from the residence and possibly went into the woods. State Police responded to the area and were accompanied by Swanton Village Police who brought their K-9 unit to aid in the search. State Police activated their “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” team as well as the Search and Rescue Team. Montgomery Fire Department sent some units to help in the search. Shortly after the UAS Team deployed their aircraft, the pilot was able to identify a heat signature in the woods nearby. Troopers went directly to that area and determined it was in fact the missing child and were able to recover him safely. Enosburg Rescue came to the scene to evaluate the child before returning him to his parents.

 

You just read:

News Release - VSP Saint Albans - Montgomery, VT - Case#23A2004905 - Missing Juvenile - LOCATED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more