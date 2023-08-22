News Release - VSP Saint Albans - Montgomery, VT - Case#23A2004905 - Missing Juvenile - LOCATED
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – MISSING JUVENILE - LOCATED
CASE#: 23A2004905
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa / Casey Harkins
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8/21/2023 @ 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Creager Rd, Montgomery, VT
JUVENILE INVOLVED: Male / 2 years old
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 21, 2023 at approximately 2100 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a report of a missing 2-year-old child from Creager Rd in Montgomery. The family contacted State Police after being unable to locate the child who they believe walked away from the residence and possibly went into the woods. State Police responded to the area and were accompanied by Swanton Village Police who brought their K-9 unit to aid in the search. State Police activated their “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” team as well as the Search and Rescue Team. Montgomery Fire Department sent some units to help in the search. Shortly after the UAS Team deployed their aircraft, the pilot was able to identify a heat signature in the woods nearby. Troopers went directly to that area and determined it was in fact the missing child and were able to recover him safely. Enosburg Rescue came to the scene to evaluate the child before returning him to his parents.