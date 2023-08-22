Green Technology Testing turns Waste Into Non-Waste Compostable Global Commodity: Astra Energy Inc. Stock Symbol: ASRE

$ASRE $ASRE Team India $ASRE ReGreen $ASRE 2.. $ASRE Holcomb Energy Systems, inc.

Independent Testing Demonstrates Green Technology’s Ability to Turn Waste Into Non-Waste Compostable Commodity with Global Commercialization Prospects: $ASRE

Astra Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASRE)

Astra is at a very exciting operational inflection point. Years of concerted effort and business development have brought the company to a point where both the Holcomb and Regreen technologies” — Ron Loudoun, ASRE CEO and Chairman

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Testing Demonstrates Green Technology’s Ability to Turn Waste Into Non-Waste Compostable Commodity with Global Commercialization Prospects: Astra Energy Inc. (Stock Symbol: ASRE) Developing Renewable Clean Energy Projects in Key Markets Such as Vietnam, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Others.Acquired Patented Waste Management Technology that Cleans Up Waste Sites Creating Residual Revenue via Sale of Sterile Pellets, Biofuels, and Power Generation.Independent Testing Validates System for Converting Waste to Material That Can be Used as Safe Compost or Refined to Valuable Marketable Bio-Products.Zanzibar and Tanzanian Projects have Gained Support and Commitments from Local Officials as well as the US Chamber of Commerce.New CEO Pays Off Convertible Note to Protect Shareholder Value.Feasibility Report Filed to Secures 207-Acre Land Package for Clean and Renewable Energy Park Project at Kibele Landfill in Zanzibar.Strategic Partnership with Phambili, USA for Municipal Solid Waste and Organic Waste Processing and Refinement to Valuable Market Commodities,Waste-to-Energy Technology to be Installed at Material Recycling Facility in Southern CaliforniaExclusive Sales, Marketing and Distribution Agreement in India for Waste-to-Energy Project with Initial Funding in Place.Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.The ASRE corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.ASRE has a goal to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.For investors, ASRE has an attractive share structure with approximately 75 million shares outstanding and an approximate public float of 37 million. There are no preferred or outstanding shares issued and no long term or convertible debt on the balance sheet.Independent Testing Results Demonstrating ASRE Regreen Technology’s Ability to Turn Waste into Non-Waste at Pilot Operation in CaliforniaOn August 21st ASRE announced that the company's subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. achieved significant results in processing waste into a non-waste Class A compostable commodity.As determined through independent testing by Soil Control Lab, analytical chemists and bacteriologists approved by the State of California, when processing municipal solid waste through the ASRE Regreen system, the output produced has been converted to an odorless material free of harmful bacteria and pathogens, which does not have to be treated further or transported to the landfill. The resulting material can be used as compost or further refined to valuable marketable bio-products.These results represent validation that the ASRE Regreen technology and processing system complies with California Senate Bill 1383, which mandates the reduction of disposal of organic waste in landfills by 2025. ASRE has demonstrated a valid solution that all municipal recovery facilities in California can utilize to comply with SB 1383. The solution can also be applied nationally. U.S. landfill sites are regulated by each state’s environmental agency, which, in turn, follows the guidelines set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.The business case for the ASRE Regreen system is based on both collecting a tipping fee for processing the waste and securing offtake agreements for the output commodity. The average municipal solid waste (“MSW”) landfill tipping fee in the United States ranges from $53.04 to $69.94 U.S. dollars per ton. There are 1,074 recycling facility businesses in the U.S. as of 2023.Q3 2023 Letter to ShareholdersOn August 16th ASRE CEO and Chairman Ron Loudoun provided an update letter to the company’s shareholders which included the following highlights:ASRE reached a major operational inflection point and ramp-up underway for upcoming revenues to accelerate throughout 2024.ASRE subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. achieved a significant milestone with installation of operational demonstration model at materials recovery facility in Hesperia, California.ASRE Regreen Technologies Inc. recorded its first revenues from an initial deposit for a joint venture with large company in India.ASRE Holcomb Energy Systems Inc. achieved a development milestone with installation of both onsite and offsite demonstration of the Inline Power Generator (ILPG) technology.ASRE Holcomb Energy Systems closed an initial purchase order of ILPG units for potential large-scale use in communications towers.Both the ASRE Zanzibar 50-Megawatt (Budget $170 million) Clean Energy Park Project and the Tanzanian 350-Megawatt combined cycle power plant project (Budget $380 million) advanced as ASRE moves towards becoming an independent power producer in the region.ASRE convertible note cleared from balance sheet to protect shareholder interest and avoid any potential dilution.Further, both the ASRE Zanzibar and Tanzanian projects have gained support and commitments from local officials as well as the US Chamber of Commerce. Studies, reports, engineering etc. are underway, as well as initial discussions surrounding power purchase agreements. It's very noteworthy that ASRE intends to own and operate these projects as an independent power producer, selling the power to the state-owned utilities via a long-term power purchase agreement.New ASRE CEO Immediately Pays Off Convertible Note Ahead of Maturity DateOn August 10th ASRE announced that the company's new Chairman and CEO, Ron Loudoun prepaid the only convertible note on the balance sheet to avoid any potential dilution to the company’s stock and to protect shareholder interest.Mr. Loudoun has extensive experience in business development and operational leadership as well as an innate ability to achieve common goals that advance aligned strategic priorities for the companies he is involved in. He brings expertise to ASRE that will ensure efficiency, focus, and a drive toward creating value are embedded in all aspects of organizational decision-making."Astra is at a very exciting operational inflection point. Years of concerted effort and business development have brought the company to a point where both the Holcomb and Regreen technologies can be presented to a backlog of potential customers. With manufacturing in place, the timing for this company to advance could not be better. We are looking forward to a very rewarding time for all stakeholders," said Ron Loudoun, ASRE CEO and Chairman.MOU with Tanzanian Government for the Development of a 350-Megawatt Combined Cycle Power PlantOn June 22nd ASRE announced that the Company's subsidiary Astra Energy Tanzania Limited has executed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (“TANESCO”) to develop a 350-megawatt (“MW”) combined cycle power plant in mainland Tanzania.ASRE and TANESCO, the government-owned electric utility of the United Republic of Tanzania, have been working towards this since March 8, 2022. ASRE first announced its engagement with the government of Tanzania at a meeting at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. The objective was to reach an agreement to construct a large-scale, combined cycle power plant using natural gas as the primary fuel source.As with the 50 MW Clean and Renewable Energy Park Project at Kibele Landfill in Zanzibar previously announced, ASRE intends to own and operate the 350 MW project as an independent power producer, selling the power to TANESCO. The combined projects have the potential to generate significant recurring revenues for ASRE for many years, with a potential projected gross revenue stream of an estimated $180 to $200 million annually over a minimum of 25 years.ASRE Presents Feasibility Report, Secures 207-Acre Land Package for Clean and Renewable Energy Park Project at Kibele Landfill in ZanzibarOn June 20th ASRE announce that it has successfully presented a feasibility report and executed documentation to secure 207 acres of land on a 33-year renewable lease with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar for the ASRE Zanzibar Clean and Renewable Energy Park project (“ZCREP”).ASRE officials met with the president of Zanzibar, H.E. Dr. Hussein Mwinyi (“H.E.”), along with officials from Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (“ZECO”); the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals; and the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority. During the meeting, ASRE presented H.E. with the completed feasibility study for the project. H.E. restated his continued support for the ZCREP project and encouraged ASRE and the government officials present to “start negotiations on a power purchase agreement immediately.”ASRE intends to own and operate the project as an independent power producer, selling the power to ZECO, Zanzibar’s state-owned utility, via a long-term power purchase agreement. The combined solar and waste-to-energy project will generate 50 MW of clean and renewable energy on Unguja Island, the largest island in the Zanzibar archipelago. The land package consists of 199 acres in Kibele district for the solar PV portion of the project and an additional 8 acres, adjacent to the solar park and within the confines of the Kibele landfill, for the waste-to-energy facility.The project will also consume 300 tons per day of municipal solid waste (“MSW”), which will reduce the stress on the Kibele landfill, the island’s only dedicated receptacle for waste. The ASRE Regreen Total Waste System ( www.regreentechnologies.com ) will convert the MSW into valuable electrical power and marketable revenue-generating byproducts.Additionally, a battery energy storage system component will be installed along with the solar PV plant to both help stabilize the power supply and drastically reduce Unguja Island’s reliance on a single 100-MW submarine cable from mainland Tanzania, which is currently the island’s sole source of normal power. It is routinely operated at greater than 90% of its capacity during periods of peak demand on the island.ASRE also plans to deploy Holcomb Energy Systems’ ( www.holcombenergysystems.com ) cutting-edge In-Line Power Generator solution to amplify the project’s output, helping to support Zanzibar’s move toward energy independence. ASRE will commence detailed engineering design and required environmental impact studies. Construction of the facility is expected to start in 2024, reaching commercial operation in 2025.Strategic Partnership with Phambili, USAOn June 15th ASRE announced that the Company’s subsidiary Astra Energy California Inc. has finalized an agreement with Phambili, USA. Phambili solidifies municipal solid waste (“MSW”) and organic waste processing to a non-waste material and refinement to valuable market commodities, such as sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”).The strategic partnership is intended to combine total waste processing utilizing the ASRE Regreen Technologies energy pellets with the Phambili conversion unit to further refine into finished marketable commodities for global distribution. The goal of the collaboration is to apply the combined technologies to provide zero-emission, low sulfur, high Btu/Kcal value commodities to the world, including, but not limited to, sustainable aviation fuel, marine biofuels and organic pesticides.Agreement to Install Waste-to-Energy Technology at Material Recycling Facility in Southern CaliforniaOn May 25th ASRE announced that it subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. has finalized an agreement with one of the largest independent material recycling facilities ("MRFs") in Southern California. The agreement permits ASRE to install and operate its one-ton-per-hour waste material processing system that converts municipal solid waste (“MSW”) into organic compostable pellets, which can be resold to multiple marketable solutions.The MRF processes approximately 400 tons of MSW per day, which can result in approximately 160 tons of usable and resalable pellets per day. The goal is to expand to commercial scale and become a reliable source for this type of feedstock supply. The commercial-scale volume is upwards of 2,400 tons per day, which is the type of facility that will help California reach its goal of methane reduction and landfill remediation.The ASRE goal for this installation is to establish the MRF as the first MRF in North America to be 95% divergent from the landfill. The byproduct of the permanent installation of this technology will result in a lower carbon footprint, scaled collection and processing for neighboring communities, a significant reduction to the MRF’s bottom-line costs due to lower tipping fees than the customary landfill expense, and production of valuable commodities to be sold both domestically and internationally.Exclusive Sales, Marketing and Distribution Agreement in the Republic of India for the ASRE Waste-to-Energy TechnologyOn April 18th ASRE announced an initial equipment sale and the formation of a joint venture with Astra Regreen India ("ARI"), an Indian corporation. ARI will hold exclusive rights for sales, marketing and distribution and establish a first-of-its-kind Municipal Recovery Waste Facility ("MRF") in the Southern States of the Republic of India.ASRE will receive a project deposit of $100,000 USD, an equipment deposit of $1,800,000 USD for the sale of the first 15 Ton Per Hour ("TPH") Regreen Total Waste System ("TWS"), and the balance first tier from operations. Upon successful implementation of the first installation, ARI is required to place orders for five more Regreen TWSs ranging between 3TPH to 15TPH capacity within 36 months. Additionally, Astra will hold a carried interest in the revenues of all future projects within the territory.The ASRE "India Green Project" will consist of constructing a 30,000-square-foot facility at a designated landfill that will initially host a 15TPH Regreen TWS to process a minimum of 300 tons of municipal solid waste and agricultural waste per day. The landfill will provide a 25-year concession on land and feedstock (MSW and agricultural waste). Once processed through the Regreen TWS, the output will consist of low sulfur, bacteria and odor-free, high BTU and calorific-value energy pellets, as well as other valuable and marketable commodities to be sold in the global market. The first deployment will begin within six months.Acquisition of Land for Zanzibar Clean and Renewable Energy ParkOn March 20th ASRE announced that it has received a commitment letter from the revolutionary government of Zanzibar to supply approximately 200 acres of land by way of a 33-year renewable lease, for the ASRE proposed Zanzibar Clean and Renewable Energy Park Project.The Project will generate 50MW of clean and renewable energy on Unguja Island, the largest island in the Zanzibar Archipelago and the seat of Zanzibar’s semi-autonomous government. It will be comprised of 42.5 megawatts of solar generation, coupled with the ASRE proprietary Regreen waste-to-energy technology, which will generate the remaining 7.5 megawatts while consuming and eliminating approximately 300 tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily.The Project will also include a battery energy storage system (BESS), a much-needed source of grid stability and a peak power source for the island. ASRE intends to own and operate the Project as an independent power producer (IPP), selling the power to Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (ZECO), Zanzibar’s state-owned utility, via a long-term power purchase agreement. 