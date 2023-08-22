Vina Love's New Single: 'Around You' Now Streaming on all Music Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vina Love, the exceptionally talented artist from the Big Apple, has just released her highly anticipated single "Around You,” a declaration of conquering and inevitable love, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Known for her electrifying presence and powerful vocals, Vina has been making waves in the music industry for years.

Having had the privilege of sharing the stage with renowned artists such as Meg Thee Stallion, The Lox, Ashanti, Fat Joe, JaRule, and RBRM, Vina Love has proven her ability to captivate audiences. Her previous hit singles "My City" and "Options" have skyrocketed her popularity, while her collaboration with Jackboy on the track "All That Cash" showcased her versatility and talent.

Not only is Vina Love a rising star in the music scene, but she has also ventured into the world of television. Audiences can catch her as a cast member on the Netflix's "Fearless" and Growing Up Hip Hop NYC to name a few.

With her unique style and captivating stage presence, Vina Love continues to push the boundaries of the music industry. Fans eagerly await the release of "Around You," which promises to be yet another milestone in her musical journey.

Stay connected with Vina Love and be the first to experience her latest release by following her on social media at vinalove.

Around You by Vina Love