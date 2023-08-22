Accellera Announces Proposed Working Group to Explore Federated Simulation Standard

First meeting to gather input & discuss expectations scheduled for September 25-26, Toulouse, France

ELK GROVE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellera Systems Initiative (Accellera), the electronics industry organization focused on the creation and adoption of electronic design automation (EDA) and intellectual property (IP) standards, announced today the formation of a Federated Simulation Standard Proposed Working Group (PWG) to focus on the creation of a distributed and orchestrated multi-domain simulation framework.



“A group of Accellera members have been part of a larger exploratory team looking at cross-industry collaboration to exchange knowledge and best practices,” stated Lu Dai, Chair of Accellera. “The team has been investigating the coordination of efforts in standards development and the integration of simulation technologies. The objective of the PWG is to identify industry interest and consolidate the requirements to drive standardization and development of an open API and federated simulation ecosystem. We encourage all interested companies to join the PWG and provide input on the need for a standard in this area.”

“The intent of the proposed Federated Simulation Standard (FSS) is to facilitate the creation of a distributed and orchestrated multi-domain simulation framework, compatible with and complementary to existing approaches used in different industries and sectors,” stated Martin Barnasconi, Accellera Technical Committee Chair and Chair of the PWG. “A standardized communication interface will enable interoperability of virtual modeling, simulation, and integration throughout the product lifecycle. In parallel to the efforts of the PWG, we target establishing an industry-funded project under definition by the Institute for Research and Technology (IRT) Saint Exupéry in Toulouse, France. We look forward to the input from the industry during this initial standardization phase.”

The first Proposed Working Group meeting will be held over two days in Toulouse, France. On Monday, September 25 attendees are invited to present use cases, requirements, and expectations of the standard. Tuesday, September 26 will focus on the organizational aspects and intended alignment with other project initiatives or organizations, such as IRT Saint-Exupery, Eclipse Foundation, Linaro, etc. The meeting location and time is communicated when registering to attend this event.

Participants in the FSS PWG do not need to be from Accellera member companies. If you are an Accellera member, you can join the PWG here (login required). If you are not an Accellera member and would like to participate in the PWG, submit your information here.

To attend for the first PWG meeting in Toulouse, participants are invited to register here. If you are unable to attend the meeting in-person, teleconferencing facilities will be offered for some parts of the meeting. More information on this will be communicated to the registered PWG members in early September.

Companies that have shown initial interest include Airbus, AMD, Aptiv, AVL, Bosch, Cadence Collins Aerospace, IRT Saint-Exupery, NXP, Qualcomm, Shokubai, and Spacebel.

For more information about the PWG and first meeting, visit here.

Background on Federated Simulation Standard Proposed Working Group

The PWG will collect requirements, identify technical feasibility and industry interest and acceptance, and provide a recommendation to the Accellera Board of Directors whether to start or not start a working group.

There are many different simulation approaches and standards from multiple industries such as avionics, space, semiconductor, automotive, and mechatronics. The goal is to leverage and connect existing industry standards and formats to facilitate modeling, integration, and simulation of complex systems to enable simulation of systems-of-systems. The PWG will study the relevant and applied standards in each industry segment and will explore potential cross-connections, alignments, and technologies to best use these standards in conjunction. Furthermore, the PWG will explore collaboration and partnerships with other organizations and communities to implement and prototype the standard API as part of the development of the federated simulation ecosystem.

About Accellera Systems Initiative

Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to create, support, promote, and advance system-level design, modeling, and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit www.accellera.org . Find out more about membership . Follow @accellera on Twitter and LinkedIn or to comment, please use #accellera. Accellera Global Sponsors are Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys.

Accellera and Accellera Systems Initiative are trademarks of Accellera Systems Initiative Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Barbara Benjamin

Public Relations for Accellera Systems Initiative

Phone: +1 503 209 2323

Email: barbara@hipcom.com