Global B2B Telecommunication Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the B2B telecommunication market size is predicted to reach $134.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The growth in the B2B telecommunication market is due to the increase in industrialization and urbanization in several countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest B2B telecommunication market share. Major players in the B2B telecommunication market include Amdocs, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch, Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Ltd., Orange S A, Telefónica S A, Vodafone Group PLC.

B2B Telecommunication Market Segments

• By Solution: Cloud Services, Unified Communication And Collaboration, VoIP, Wan, M2M Communication

• By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Industrial Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Retail And Ecommerce, Other Industrial Verticals

• By Geography: The global B2B telecommunication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B2B telecommunication refers to electronic commerce, which is used while the exchange of products, services, and information between businesses, rather than between businesses and consumers (B2C). A B2B transaction is conducted between two companies, between wholesalers and online retailers. The B2B telecommunication is used for direct communications between businesses to transmit data, text, sound, voice, and video.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. B2B Telecommunication Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

