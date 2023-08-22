Decorative Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the decorative lighting market size is predicted to reach $48.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in the decorative lighting market is due to the growing remodeling and renovation activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest decorative lighting market share. Major players in the decorative lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., OSRAM Light AG, Signify NV, AB Fagerhult.

Decorative Lighting Market Segments

• By Product: Ceiling, Wall-Mounted, Other Products

• By Light Source: Light Emitting Diode (LED), Fluroscent, Incandescent, Other Light Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By End Use: Commercial, Household

• By Geography: The global decorative lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Decorative lighting is a type of lighting that helps to enhance the beauty of enclosed spaces, homes, and outdoor spaces. These lights help create a mood or highlight an object or an area in the room and offer illumination and additional ambiance to a particular area.

