Tuvalu Embraces Digital Transformation with SPTO’s Pacific Digital Champions Training Program

The Tuvalu Department of Tourism and its stakeholders embraced the opportunity to progress digital transformation, through the Pacific Tourism Organisations (SPTO) Pacific Digital Champions training program. Funded by the New Zealand Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the training program is part of the “Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project” being implemented by SPTO.

Workshop participants commended the 2 day training, recognizing its relevance to ever-changing demands in digital marketing. The program’s strategic timing, amidst the perpetual evolution of digital technologies and platforms, proved invaluable in equipping attendees with cutting-edge knowledge.

Tuvalu Department of Tourism Marketing Officer Alena Faitalia mentioned that the timing of the program was especially valuable, equipping attendees with up-to-date knowledge in the ever-evolving realm of digital technologies and social media platforms.

“Our tourism stakeholders are embracing the digital shift by participating in the SPTO Pacific Digital Champions training program. They see the relevance of this against the rapidly changing digital marketing landscape,” Ms Faitalia said.

Workshop participant Molia Kimo from Tuvalu Development Bank commended the program adding that the training was not only relevant to the tourism industry members in Tuvalu but also its other stakeholders who were also present. “Digital marketing is rapidly changing. Even for us from the banking sector, this training provides us with insights on how best to promote our products and how effective social media is,” Ms Kimo mentioned.

Funafuti Lagoon Hotels Alafou Kainano mentioned, “We’ve learned about tools and applications that we could use for our hotel social media pages, to improve our visibility and hopefully attract tourists.”

Aligned with the SPTO Digital Strategy, the Pacific Digital Champions training program aims to empower individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the digital landscape successfully.

SPTO member countries that have completed Wave One training, are New Caledonia, Timor Leste, followed by American Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands and Tahiti, Cook Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Republic of the Marshall Island, Nauru and Niue. The remaining countries to participate in the training for August are the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, and Wallis & Futuna. Wave Two training will continue virtually until December 31, 2023.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker stated that the Pacific Digital Champions training program marks an exciting chapter as SPTO recognises the vital role that digital skills, knowledge, and experience play in the NZMFAT project Phase 2 and the overall implementation of the Digital Strategy.

“Digital technologies empower the tourism sector to effectively market their destinations internationally. We need to shift our focus to the digital landscape and equip our members with the required knowledge and skill sets, so that we are not left behind in this day and age.” With the support of SPTO, the New Zealand government, participants, and trainers, the future of the region’s tourism industry looks brighter than ever,” stated Mr Cocker.