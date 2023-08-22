MV SSC FASEFULU RUNS AGROUND AT SALELOLOGA

22 August 2023/APIA, Samoa – The MV SSC Fasefulu ran aground at approximately 11:06AM on Monday, 21 August 2023 at the entrance of Salelologa channel.

Normal emergency procedures were followed through by the Captain and crew to await technical assistance. The technical team and divers boarded the vessel later on that same day and commenced the assessment. A plan was formalized with the discharge of ballast waters, transfer of bilge waters and fuel to lighten the ship.

The vessel was free from aground position at 7.30PM on same day. All vehicles were safely offloaded shortly after.

The MV SSC Fasefulu was not run aground at the same location where the Nafanua patrol boat incident occurred in 2021. A preliminary assessment into the matter has determined that there is no major damage to the vessel. Though, an in-depth investigation into this matter has commenced and is being carried out by the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Maritime Division. The SSC technical team managed to perform the repair works. The vessel is now watertight and has been able to sail back to Apia. The only costs associated is for the other services that were rendered to assist in the recovery operation.

I wish to acknowledge the members of the public who were affected by this incident. I apologize for any inconvenience caused, and wish to convey our utmost appreciation for your patience and understanding during the duration of the Corporation’s recovery works.

Fa’afetai tele lava,

Olo Fiti Afoa Vaai

MINISTER OF WORKS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE