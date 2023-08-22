Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:06 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and demanded the victim’s keys while holding an object in his waistband that the victim believed was a firearm. The victim refused to give the property to the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot.

Responding officers apprehended the suspect and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, a 12-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

