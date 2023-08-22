Major project on US 19 in Fayette County scheduled to begin Monday, August 28, 2023

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists that a major road work project on US 19 between Oak Hill and Fayetteville is beginning Monday, August 28, 2023.

Work will be performed during the overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, to minimize the impact on the traveling public, weather permitting. The work on US 19 stretches from MP 10.73 to MP 15.28, near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. A work zone speed limit of 40 MPH will be in effect and strictly enforced.

Governor Jim Justice and Secretary Jimmy Wriston have placed the focus on catching up on years of underfunded road maintenance, making projects such as this one possible. The project is being performed to increase safety to the traveling public and restore the riding surface. The project includes two phases of work.

Phase I occurring through the end of the 2023 construction season includes:

· Perform concrete pavement repairs – The existing roadway is concrete pavement with an asphalt overlay. Numerous existing concrete slabs have deteriorated and will be removed and replaced with new concrete

· Extend two median turn lanes – The existing NB left turn lane at the Sheetz fuel station and the existing SB left turn lane at Court Street (WV 16) will each be extended approximately 500 linear feet to increase safety to the traveling public

· Begin initial work to upgrade the existing traffic signals and overhead lighting at US 19 / Appalachian Drive intersection, US 19 / Fayette Town Center intersection, US 19 / Laurel Street (CR 8) intersection, US 19 / WV 16 intersection

Phase II occurring through Spring and Summer of 2024 includes:

· Remove all existing asphalt down to the existing concrete slabs

· Place a new asphalt base on the existing concrete slabs

· Place a new asphalt riding surface on the asphalt base

· Complete the installation of the new traffic signals and overhead lighting

· Remove and replace the existing guardrail

No work will be performed during the 2023 Bridge Day festivities in October. All lanes will be opened up during that time.

No work will be performed during the 2023 Bridge Day festivities in October. All lanes will be opened up during that time.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will update motorists on this project via press release and social media.



