Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Frax Finance, a Decentralized Stablecoin Protocol

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 21, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Frax Finance, a Decentralized Stablecoin Protocol

OKX Wallet has integrated with Frax Finance, a decentralized stablecoin protocol. With this integration, users can access Frax Finance's solutions via both web extension and Discover:

Fraxswap: An automated market maker (AMM) with an embedded time-weighted average market maker (TWAMM) for conducting large trades over long periods of time trustlessly.

An automated market maker (AMM) with an embedded time-weighted average market maker (TWAMM) for conducting large trades over long periods of time trustlessly. Fraxlend: A trustless, permissionless and non-custodial lending platform that provides lending markets between any two ERC-20 tokens.

A trustless, permissionless and non-custodial lending platform that provides lending markets between any two ERC-20 tokens. Fraxferry: A permissionless, non-custodial and secure method to transfer natively issued Frax Protocol tokens across many blockchains without requiring bridges or third-party applications.



OKX also listed the protocol's Frax Share (FXS) token on its centralized exchange on July 6, 2023, enabling users to trade FXS against USDT - and vice versa - via the FXS/USDT spot pair.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

DEX: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



