Latest Updates to Parallels Desktop for Mac Offer Compatibility with macOS Sonoma 14, Password-less Sign-in with Touch ID Integration, and a Refreshed Design

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alludo, a global technology company behind award-winning brands including Parallels®, Corel®, MindManager®, and WinZip®, today announced Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac. The latest version of its powerful virtualization solution is optimized to the latest updates from Apple, offers a richer and smoother experience with a multipack of enhancements, and a redesigned app icon with refreshed user interface (UI).



Parallels Desktop ensures users an exceptional experience with the highest industry standards, having recently received Microsoft’s authorization for running Windows 11 on Mac with Apple silicon and being certified as a Arm® SystemReady™ VE solution.

Through this release, Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac offers:

Enhanced macOS compatibility : Optimized for macOS Sonoma 14, all Windows users can now benefit from re-engineered Shared Printing via Internet Printing protocol (IPP) that supports printing from Windows apps out of the box. Plus, a richer experience enabled with dynamic resolution adjustments and familiar multitouch gestures with Trackpad support with macOS virtual machine (VM) on Mac with Apple silicon. Moreover, Pro Edition users can remotely access a macOS Sonoma 14 VM through port forwarding, particularly valuable when hosted on Amazon EC2 Mac cloud instances.

: Optimized for macOS Sonoma 14, all Windows users can now benefit from re-engineered Shared Printing via Internet Printing protocol (IPP) that supports printing from Windows apps out of the box. Plus, a richer experience enabled with dynamic resolution adjustments and familiar multitouch gestures with Trackpad support with macOS virtual machine (VM) on Mac with Apple silicon. Moreover, Pro Edition users can remotely access a macOS Sonoma 14 VM through port forwarding, particularly valuable when hosted on Amazon EC2 Mac cloud instances. NEW! Password-less sign-in with Touch ID integration : With easy to set up and a simplified daily sign-in routine, users with a secure Windows login and password can now use their Mac Touch ID to sign-in to Windows VMs.

: With easy to set up and a simplified daily sign-in routine, users with a secure Windows login and password can now use their Mac Touch ID to sign-in to Windows VMs. NEW! Refreshed look and feel: Redesigned app icon and refreshed UI provides easier navigation and a more modern presence in the Dock; also adds native dialogs for easier interaction with the app.



“For over 17 years, Parallels Desktop for Mac has been an essential tool for millions of users worldwide, enabling them to run Windows applications and carry out testing and development with Windows, Linux, and macOS virtual machines,” said Aleksandr Sursiakov, Sr. Director of Product Management for Parallels Desktop at Alludo. "With the latest release, our talented engineering team has once again delivered impressive improvements for all user groups, based on their valuable feedback. Our aim is to ensure that users experience peace of mind when using our software, knowing that it incorporates the latest technologies and reflects the highest industry standards—demonstrating our genuine care for Parallels users.”

Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac offers additional capabilities and enhancements—specially tailored to specific use cases such as computer-aided design (CAD) engineers, developers, computer science students, and IT teams, including:

Improved OpenGL support, up to version 4.1, for running more CAD software on Mac, including VariCAD, Deswik.CAD, Vectorworks Vision 2023, and more.

Improved performance for AcrGIS Pro, a map designing application.

Compatible to run CentOS 9 Stream on Mac computers with Apple silicon, along with an updated set of ready-to-go Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 22.04.2, Fedora 38, Debian 12, and more.

New option to create Arm-based Linux VM on Mac computers with Apple silicon using Rosetta to run x86-64 binaries, including containers.

Enhanced support for the HashiCorp’s Packer and Vagrant with macOS VM on Apple silicon.

New option to create, group, and manage Parallels VMs and their containers from the Visual Studio Code extension.

Support for enrolling Windows in Windows management solutions, such as Microsoft Intune and others, when deploying it using Parallels My Account Configuration Profile or as a shared file.



Parallels Desktop for Mac is a must-have virtualization solution for professionals, developers, and individuals, whether it is for accessing Windows-applications, developing- or testing software, or to run multiple operating systems (such as Windows, Linux, or other macOS versions) simultaneously on Mac computers. For more information about Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac, visit www.parallels.com/desktop.

Trial and Availability:

Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac Standard, Pro, and Business editions can be purchased or upgraded to at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Access and Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows.

For more information about Parallels products, to download free trial software, or purchase a subscription, please visit parallels.com.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the Alludo™ portfolio. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip.

Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com.

