"Resilient Faith of Biblical Proportions" - Dr. Guy E. Glad's Empowering Guide to Finding Strength in God
Dr. Guy E. Glad's empowering book unveils the power of faith in God amidst life's challenges, offering personal peace and victory.UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Guy E. Glad, a certified addiction medicine therapist, licensed marriage and family therapist, and an ordained minister, presents "Resilient Faith of Biblical Proportions," a powerful call to embrace a personal and biblically centered faith in God amidst the challenges of a morally decaying world. In this inspiring book, Dr. Glad draws insight from Hebrews 11, highlighting the lives of biblical heroes who exemplified unshakable faith, showing readers that faith in God is the key to pleasing Him.
Elevating Faith in God Amidst Adversity
In "Resilient Faith of Biblical Proportions," Dr. Glad skillfully encourages readers to strengthen their faith in God as a solution to the trials and tribulations of our ever-changing society. Drawing from his vast experience as a certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor, as well as his years as an Army Chaplain, Dr. Glad offers practical and insightful guidance for finding emotional stability, spiritual joy, and successful actions through a personal relationship with God.
Unveiling Heroes of Faith from Hebrews 11
Hebrews 11 serves as a guiding light in this book, showcasing the lives of biblical giants whose unwavering faith in God allowed them to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. Dr. Glad reminds readers that, even in the face of adversity, they can discover personal peace and victory by embracing the same faith that sustained those ancient heroes.
Unlocking the Power of Faith
In "Resilient Faith of Biblical Proportions," readers will be inspired to rediscover the strength, support, and wisdom that God offers to all who approach Him in faith. Dr. Glad's book is a beacon of hope in turbulent times, showing that, just as in biblical times, faith remains the cornerstone of resilience and spiritual victory.
"Resilient Faith of Biblical Proportions" is now available in leading bookstores nationwide and online on Amazon. Discover the transformative power of faith and find renewed hope in God's promises.
About the Author: A Champion of Resilience and Faith
Dr. Guy E. Glad's remarkable credentials, including a Ph.D. in Administration and Counseling and a Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL) in Counseling Leadership, make him a leading authority on mental health and counseling psychology. He brings over three decades of experience as an Army Chaplain and a hospital-credentialed addiction medicine and behavioral health therapist to his writing and counseling practice.
Dr. Guy E. Glad is an accomplished author, ordained minister, and respected therapist, whose mission is to empower individuals to find strength and resilience through faith. Through his writing and counseling, Dr. Glad inspires others to embrace a personal and unwavering faith in God.
