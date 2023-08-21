TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Ben’s Chili Bowl 65th Anniversary Celebration

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Ben’s Chili Bowl 65th Anniversary Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

U Street from 12 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

13th Street from U Street to V Street, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

U Street from 12th Street to 13th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.