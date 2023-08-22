Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 18, 2023, in the 1100 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:14 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The suspect took property from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/No_ErE0xq00

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

