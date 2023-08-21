Governor Abbott Deploys Resources Ahead Of Tropical Depression Nine

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Orders Activation Of Texas State Operations Center To Level II

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources and activate the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) ahead of Tropical Depression Nine’s expected landfall in South Texas on Tuesday morning.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to South Texas as tropical storm conditions impact the region this week," said Governor Abbott. "Ahead of heavy rainfall and dangerous winds expected tomorrow, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center to ensure the swift deployment of support and resources to affected communities. I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management personnel as they work together to keep communities safe."

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm ahead of landfall, bringing heavy rain, flooding, tropical storm force winds, and dangerous rip currents throughout the southern region of Texas – including the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley – through Wednesday.

This morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning from the mouth of the Rio Grande River to Port O’Connor and a Tropical Storm Watch from Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas.

The following resources have been deployed by TDEM:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and a Flood Water Boat Squad.

Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and a Flood Water Boat Squad. Texas National Guard: Ground Transportation Platoons with High Profile Vehicles.

Ground Transportation Platoons with High Profile Vehicles. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Boat Teams.

Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Boat Teams. Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit Boats and Rescue Swimmers, Search and Rescue Aircraft with Hoist Capability.

The following actions have been taken and resources have been rostered for use if needed:

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles and personnel monitoring road conditions.

High profile vehicles and personnel monitoring road conditions. Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages.

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages. Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov