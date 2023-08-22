Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,237 in the last 365 days.

HDOT asks for return of stolen loader

Posted on Aug 21, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is asking for the return of a front loader that went missing in Māʻalaea. The Case Loader 521D was staged off Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and North Kīhei Road (Route 310) and was being used to set traffic control devices.

Loaders are used to remove large objects that may become hazards on roadways such as dirt, rocks, fallen trees, appliances, furniture, and more. Loaders are also used for minor grading and to lift heavy materials such as concrete barriers.

The loader was last seen on Saturday, August 19, 2023. A police report has been filed; however, if it is returned safely to its staging area there will be no questions asked.

HDOT is asking that anyone with tips on the stolen loader call 9-1-1. It is marked with the State Seal and decals that read: “Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Highways Division, For Official Use Only.”

 

Photo of a Case Loader 521D from the manufacturer’s website

###

You just read:

HDOT asks for return of stolen loader

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more