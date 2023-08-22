HDOT asks for return of stolen loader

Main, News Posted on Aug 21, 2023 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is asking for the return of a front loader that went missing in Māʻalaea. The Case Loader 521D was staged off Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and North Kīhei Road (Route 310) and was being used to set traffic control devices.

Loaders are used to remove large objects that may become hazards on roadways such as dirt, rocks, fallen trees, appliances, furniture, and more. Loaders are also used for minor grading and to lift heavy materials such as concrete barriers.

The loader was last seen on Saturday, August 19, 2023. A police report has been filed; however, if it is returned safely to its staging area there will be no questions asked.

HDOT is asking that anyone with tips on the stolen loader call 9-1-1. It is marked with the State Seal and decals that read: “Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Highways Division, For Official Use Only.”

Photo of a Case Loader 521D from the manufacturer’s website

