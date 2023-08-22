Cyrus Colley Unveils Crime Reduction and Other Strategies for The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff’s Office Candidate Cyrus Colley Announces New Plans for the Future
I believe in strict accountability and greater stewardship over the finances of the Sheriff’s Office given to us by the hard-working people of our county”DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With crime at what Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) candidate Cyrus Colley calls “unacceptable levels,” Colley is putting forth a plan of action designed to do several things that will help to set the county in a completely new path of less crime, more community involvement, greater resources for the youth and modernizing the DCSO with more progressive and leading technologies. Technologies designed to help the office he’s aiming for have more success in preventing crime before it even happens and responding to criminal matters that he’ll be addressing in his new post.
— Cyrus Colley
Colley states, “It’s time to bring the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st-century style of policing, by focusing on six foundational pillars:” Building Trust and Legitimacy, Policy and Oversight, Technology and Social Media, Community Policing and Crime Reduction, Officer Training and Education, and Officer Safety and Wellness.” Colley went on to say “The people of our great county deserve it, and I will be the one to ensure that it happens. We need to be more aggressive and innovative in leveraging technologies like a real-time crime center, a Citizen Radio Patrol program, and a Citizen advisory board to ensure trust and transparency. I believe in strict accountability and greater stewardship over the finances of the Sheriff’s Office given to us by the hard-working people of our county. And by utilizing technology more astutely, we’ll get a much bigger bang for our buck in how we prevent and solve crimes moving forward including reducing our response time to more acceptable levels.” Colley said.
Additionally, Colley plans to increase the amount of deputies patrolling our communities by filling the vacancies we currently have and creating a robust reserve officer unit program which will add additional deputies and the myriad of resources that come along with them.
Another foundational part of Colley’s administration will focus on enhanced community engagement and partnerships with the community. His focus will include creating a Police Athletic League (PAL) specifically aimed at youth and teenagers, a greater cadence of community town halls to ensure greater accountability within the Sheriff’s Office and an internship program aimed at building bridges between future generations and the community by having interns to work alongside and at the Sheriff’s Office to gain invaluable work experience, life experience and to sow the seeds of meaningful relationships between the youth and our deputies. Colley’s plan as the leader of DCSO is largely centered around what will be his new community affairs program and community policing efforts that speak to de-escalation “by virtue of the people knowing and having relationships with the deputies who serve them and vice versa".
