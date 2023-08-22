PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 21, 2023 Bong Go advocates for responsible marketing for sustainable growth and public trust in real estate industry In a gathering of real estate professionals and industry experts, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stressed the shared responsibility of both government and the private sector in promoting responsible and sustainable best practices. The event with a theme "Responsible Real Estate Marketing: Accurate Representation for Sustainable Public Trust" was held at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City on Friday, August 18. The event aimed to underscore the pivotal role of the real estate sector in contributing to the country's economy while emphasizing ethical practices and accurate representation to build public trust. "I am truly honored to stand before you today at this important event focusing on responsible real estate marketing, and accurate representation for sustainable public trust. It is a pleasure to see many dedicated and passionate individuals gathered here, all of whom play a vital role in shaping the future of the real estate industry in the Philippines," said Go. "Our gathering today underscores a commitment to growth, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence within the real estate sector. I commend each one of you for your unwavering dedication to your profession. Your tireless efforts in connecting people with their dream homes and properties are the cornerstone of a thriving real estate market," he added. Go shared his insights highlighting the symbiotic relationship between responsible real estate marketing and sustainable economic growth. With his understanding of the industry, the senator further emphasized how the real estate sector could serve as a catalyst for economic development, job creation, and overall national progress. He then stressed that trust between consumers and real estate developers is paramount for a thriving industry, saying, "The objective of this event is clear - to create a platform for the exchange of experiences, the sharing of insights, and the elevation of industry standards. We believe that by coming together we can collectively enhance the way we operate, ensuring that our practices are always in line with the highest standard of professionalism, ethics, and transparency." The lawmaker also shared some of his efforts as a legislator, housing advocate, and member of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement. Among these, Go earlier filed Senate Bill Nos. 192 and 426, which propose the Rental Housing Subsidy Program and the National Housing Development, Production and Financing Program, respectively. These bills are part of his efforts to ensure that the homeless have access to safe and affordable shelters. SBN 192 is designed to provide sustainable and habitable housing to Filipinos impacted by disasters and other crises. The proposed measure also calls for the development of a housing and social protection program that will give disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies provided by the government. On the other hand, Go also advocates for SBN 426, which seeks to enhance housing production by fostering partnerships among relevant stakeholders to address the social housing needs of Filipino families. The bill aims to generate and mobilize funds to establish a sustainable, accessible, and affordable housing financing system for the country's informal settlers. In addition, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and its attached key shelter agencies shall strengthen the implementation of the crucial elements of the NHDPF program. In addition, he filed SBN 2108 or the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) which focuses on the holistic development of sustainable communities. Go introduced SBN 2108 to institutionalize the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), a flagship housing initiative initiated by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. Under the program, the 4PH aims to build six million units by the end of Marcos' term. Being the lead agency of the program, DHSUD has previously issued Department Circular 2023-004, granting authority to the agency's partner local government units (LGUs) to execute and implement measures to bridge their respective housing gaps under the 4PH. "These measures are aligned with our initiative to provide adequate and affordable housing to several families who lacked decent housing. I am truly excited about the discussions that will take place today. The insights you gain here will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of your individual careers as well as the overall advancement of the real estate sales landscape in our nation through shared knowledge and collective delegation, we can foster an environment where responsible real estate marketing becomes synonymous with sustainable public trust," Go said. "In closing, let us see this opportunity to connect, learn, and collaborate. Together we can write the next chapter of the Philippines' real estate success story, a chapter marked by professionalism, integrity, and steadfast commitment to our clients and our nation," he concluded. On the same day, Go attended the opening of the Naismith Trophy Tour's stop at SMX Lanang as part of the FIBA World Cup 2023.