Generator Supercenter Heartland Sparks Expansion in Oklahoma & Arkansas Igniting a New Era of Power Solutions Excellence

We are thrilled about this dynamic partnership. We look for individuals who have the drive, resources, and ability to lead people. Clearly, Austin Partida and Brian Jeans check those boxes.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Generator Supercenter Heartland, a Generator Supercenter Franchise conglomerate (“GSC Heartland”), a name synonymous with reliable Generac home and commercial power solutions, proudly unveils a substantial expansion aimed at aiding more homeowners in their home generator needs throughout the heartland of the US. GSC Heartland announces the acquisition of the Generator Supercenter franchises of Arkansas and Oklahoma from Partida Holdings LLC. This strategic move not only reinforces GSC Heartland’s commitment to local entrepreneurship but also sends a resounding message about their support for homeowners in these markets. GSC Heartland is solidifying its standing as the premier Generac dealer in the region.
GSC Heartland’s market now spans across Oklahoma, northeast Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This calculated expansion maneuver will empower GSC Heartland to establish a robust presence throughout these states, underscoring the far-reaching influence of the Generator Supercenter and Generac brands.
“Austin Partida has a proven track record in the successful development and expansion of the home and commercial standby generator business in Oklahoma and Arkansas, while continuing to provide his customers with efficient and dependable service. I am very excited about welcoming him and his team into our organization” remarked Brian Jeans, founder of GSC Heartland.
GSC Heartland's acquisition of the Oklahoma franchise further bolsters their prominent industry position. Currently ranking as the #5 national Generac dealer, the Oklahoma franchise extends its influence across five locations, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Fayetteville, AR, and an upcoming establishment in Little Rock, AR, expected to debut in the third quarter of 2023. This strategic acquisition propels GSC Heartland's customer base to approximately 7,500, magnifying their impact on the market.
"Our [Oklahoma] team eagerly anticipates expanding our operations across the Southeast. GSC Heartland is destined to lead the industry for years to come, and this expansion allows us to provide enhanced resources to both our existing and future customers," remarked Austin Partida, co-owner and SVP of Business Development.
Local Ownership Fuels Growth: GSC Heartland is locally owned by a prominent Louisiana family with family ties throughout the Southeast. Their local commitment forges deep connections with customers, propelling their ascent within the industry and generating new employment opportunities in these communities.
Scale, Reliability, and Competitive Pricing: GSC Heartland ensures unwavering customer support and service. Less than five percent of homeowners have backup power, which indicates a need for education of home and commercial standby generators. This expansion will provide GSC Heartland with the capacity to deliver competitive pricing and a robust inventory to its customers, making home and commercial standby power solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of homeowners.
The Generac Authority: Backed by a wealth of knowledge and experience, the experts at GSC Heartland include certified electricians, plumbers, and Generac technicians, offering comprehensive Generac service plans.
Through the consolidation of these operations, GSC Heartland emerges as a Top 5 Generac dealer, boasting an impressive network of 15 brick-and-mortar store fronts, with plans to establish an additional nine locations within the next two years. With a footprint spanning from Oklahoma to Alabama, GSC Heartland's influence blankets a vast geographical expanse, reaffirming their position of authority within the home and commercial standby generator sector.
The expansion of Generator Supercenter Heartland marks an exhilarating new chapter for the company and the industry at large. “We are thrilled about this dynamic partnership. We look for individuals who have the drive, resources, and ability to lead people. Clearly, Austin Partida and Brian Jeans check those boxes. These guys are the epitome of entrepreneurship. The best is yet to come,” said Glenn Leingang Chief Development Officer Generator Supercenter Franchising.
### About Generator Supercenter Heartland: Generator Supercenter Heartland, is a Generator Supercenter franchisee conglomerate that provides quality Generac home and commercial backup generators, installation, and repair services to keep your home protected throughout Oklahoma, northeast Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Our Generac generators are top-of-the-line units that offer power from a few days to weeks after a blackout. Reasons homeowners choose a home generator can be peace of mind to never be without power, maintaining daily lifestyle, or protecting loved ones with comfort and security. With their turnkey installation, it’s one call and that’s all.
