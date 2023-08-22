Poe: Distribute fuel subsidy ASAP

Nauunawaan natin na dagdag-pasakit sa ating mga drayber at operator ang pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina. Kung tataasan naman ang pasahe, magiging pahirap din ito sa mga pasahero. Kaya ba ng mga mananakay saluhin ang pagtaas ng pasahe kahit katataas lang din ng minimum fare noong nakaraang taon?

Both the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and LTFRB must look at other alternatives to help both the PUV sector and commuters. Since it is a provisional issue, maybe the government should also exhaust provisional remedies.

Inilatag na natin sa 2023 budget ang P3 billion fuel subsidy na hindi pa rin nagagamit kahit halos matatapos na ang taon. The DOTr must immediately issue the memorandum circulars and execute the memorandum of agreement necessary for the release of the long overdue fuel subsidy.

We are also renewing our call to the executive department, particularly to the Department of Finance, to suspend the excise tax on fuel and petroleum products until prices stabilize. I file it every Congress and will do so again in the future if necessary.

Dapat pangunahing sandalan ng mga tsuper ang gobyerno tuwing may pagtaas sa presyo ng krudo sa pandaigdigang merkado.