Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the reported DOH budget cut

The 2024 budget in its current version is deficient across the board. Laging nakakadismaya pag may budget cuts sa mga mahahalagang social services gaya ng health, education at social assistance lalo't nasa gitna pa rin tayo ng krisis at nahihirapang bumangon mula sa pandemya ang ekonomiya natin.

Kahit na wala na tayo sa public health emergency, hindi natin pwedeng bitawan ang public investment sa ating healthcare system as we rebuild it post-pandemic, and to catch up on neglected aspects of our overall health and well-being mula NCDs, immunization, nutrition at other infectious and communicable diseases.

Notwithstanding our limited fiscal space, DBCC must continue to explore non-monetary measures-- gaya ng pagpapatuloy na ng mga bago at mas malawak na PhilHealth benefit packages, at pagkakaroon ng UHC catch-up plan-- para gumaan ang pang-araw-araw na gastusin ng mga Pilipino o out-of-pocket expenses para sa kalusugan natin, katulad ng pambili sa gamot at pambayad sa check up.

Sa nagdaang mga taon, lagi nating nilalaban na dapat nasa top 3 expenditure programs ang health services to realize UHC and deliver more benefits sa ating mga kababayan. I will continue to do so this coming budget season.