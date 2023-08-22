Villar cites YMCA and its journey of 'inspiring'

Sen. Cynthia Villar said women take the lead in her 3,000 community-based livelihood projects nationwide which help augment family income.

These projects include the waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory, coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory, organic fertilizer production, waste plastic recycling factories producing school chairs, bamboo processing, and agricultural programs in farm tourism facilities and farm schools.

Villar noted she stand with YWCA in their advocacy for women empowerment, particularly for those in marginalized sectors.

"The insight is clear: when we uplift women, we elevate families, strengthen societies, and nurture future leaders essential to nation-building," related Villar.

Speaking during the 75th Anniversary of the Young Women's Christian Association of the Philippines (YWCA). the senator said women empowerment today means more than just protecting them from violence and other forms of abuse.

It significantly includes providing them with opportunities to earn.

"Women are also vital contributors to economic growth. Empowered women augment their family's income, put food on the table, and play significant roles in raising and educating their children," she said.

"And these well-bred and educated children will then become the future assets of our nation," she added.

She cited YWCA's Vision-Mission is about enhancing the lives of women and girls, nurturing holistic leaders, promoting selfless Christian service, and building the future through strong partnerships," she added.

According to Villar, this stand as a testament to the transformative efforts YWCA.

"As you celebrate your 75th anniversary, let us put a spotlight on the dedication, hard work, and the core values that YWCA has championed," she emphasized.

Villar, kinilala ang YMCA at ang 'inspiring' nitong paglalakbay

Ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na nangunguna ang kababaihan sa kanyang 3,000 community-based livelihood projects para madagdagan ang kita ng pamilya.

Kabilang sa mga proyektong ito ang waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory, coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory, organic fertilizer production, waste plastic recycling factories na gumagawa ng school chairs, bamboo processing, at agricultural programs sa farm tourism facilities at farm schools.

Binigyan diin ni Villar na suportafo niya ang YMCA sa adbokasiyang women empowerment, partikular ang nasa marginalized sector.

"The insight is clear: when we uplift women, we elevate families, strengthen societies, and nurture future leaders essential to nation-building," ani Villar.

Sa 75th Anniversary ng Young Women's Christian Association of the Philippines (YWCA). sinabi ng senador na sa ngayon, ang women empowernent ay hindi lamang nangangahulugan nang pangangalaga sa kanila laban sa karahasan at iba pang uri ng pang-aabuso.

Kabilang din dito ang pagbibigay sa kanila ng pagkakataong kumita.

"Women are also vital contributors to economic growth. Empowered women augment their family's income, put food on the table, and play significant roles in raising and educating their children," sabi ni Villar.

"And these well-bred and educated children will then become the future assets of our nation," dagdag pa niya:

Binanggit din niya ang YWCA's Vision-Mission na mapabuti ang buhay ng kababaihan, pag-aalaga sa holistic leaders, pagsusulong sa Christian service, at pagtataguyod sa kibabukasan sa pamamagitan ng malakas na partnership.

Sinabi ni Villar na testamento ito sa transformative efforts ng YWCA.

"As you celebrate your 75th anniversary, let us put a spotlight on the dedication, hard work, and the core values that YWCA has championed," giit niya.