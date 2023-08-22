Joint press release on Kazakh President’s Vietnam visit issued

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI – A joint press release on the outcomes of the official visit to Việt Nam by Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22 has been issued.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng, during which, President Tokayev met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng; held talks with President Thưởng; met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ; and visited several economic and cultural establishments in Bắc Ninh and Hải Dương provinces.

The two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on measures to enhance cooperation in politics, economy-trade, investment, transport and logistics, culture, and tourism as well as various issues of mutual interest on the international and regional agenda.

At their talks, the two Presidents agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels through Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels as well as people-to-people exchanges. They vowed to uphold the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Commission, political consultations and other mechanisms to enhance mutual understanding and trust, and expand bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors.

In economic and trade ties, the two sides discussed promising cooperation areas such as tourism, information technology, agriculture, transport and logistics. They expressed readiness to take full advantage of the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union to boost two-way trade in the near future.

The leaders welcomed the launching of direct flights between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan in October 2022, which has provided opportunities to boost their economic, trade, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

They expressed their interest in stepping up education collaboration in line with the Protocol signed on January 3, 2017 amending certain provisions of the relevant agreement between the two governments inked on September 15, 2009.

High-ranking leaders from both countries emphasised the importance of enhancing cultural exchanges, including the expansion of cooperation and exchanges in such fields as science, sports, and health care to strengthen their people’s bond, strengthen mutual understanding, enrich cultural diversity, and promote the overall relations.

President Võ Văn Thưởng and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciated the close coordination and mutual support within international organisations and multilateral forums, especially the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to reinforce collaboration among participating countries for peace, development, and prosperity in the region. Việt Nam is ready to act as a bridge for Kazakhstan to enhance cooperation with ASEAN and Southeast Asian countries.

Both sides exchanged views on the international and regional situation, including recent developments in the East Sea [internationally known as the South China Sea]. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability, as well as resolving disputes through peaceful means based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

During the visit, the two countries signed several cooperation agreements in various fields.

President Tokayev invited President Thưởng to visit Kazakhstan at a suitable time, with the latter accepting the invitation with pleasure. The timing of the visit will be arranged through diplomatic channels.

President hosts banquet in honour of Kazakhstani counterpart

Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a banquet in Hà Nội on Monday evening in honour of visiting Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Speaking at the event, Thưởng said the Vietnamese people always remember and highly appreciate the invaluable support that the Kazakhstani people provided for Việt Nam during the past struggles for national independence and the current cause of national construction and development.

The Kazakhstani President’s official visit to Việt Nam gave more strength to the bilateral friendship and cooperation in the coming time, he said.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan considers Việt Nam its major and important partner in Southeast Asia. He pledged to offer all possible support for the bilateral ties and wished to push forward people-to-people exchanges, especially cultural and music exchanges.

On the occasion of the upcoming National Day of Việt Nam (September 2), the Kazakhstani President extended his best wishes to all Vietnamese leaders and people. VNA/VNS