﻿Việt Nam wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan: NA Chairman

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam highly values the position and role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region and wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with the country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said while meeting with visiting Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Hà Nội on Monday.

Lauding the outcomes of the guest’s talks with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and his meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Huệ expressed his confidence that the signed documents between the two sides will create a favourable legal framework to promote the traditional friendship and collaboration between the two countries in the upcoming time in a more comprehensive and effective manner.

The top legislator stressed that the Vietnamese NA and himself always support the two nations’ comprehensive cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, investment, transport, tourism, education, training, culture, and defence-security.

Huệ announced with delight that the bilateral parliamentary ties have so far yielded significant results. He expressed his hope that Tokayev, who previously served as the Chairman of the Kazakhstani Senate, would support the Vietnamese NA and the Kazakhstani Parliament in inheriting and elevating their existing good cooperative relations, towards the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement.

On the occasion, Huệ invited the chairpersons of the Senate and of the Mäjilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan to officially visit Việt Nam and send a delegation to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in September. In response, Tokayev said that the Kazakhstani Parliament will send a delegation to the conference.

The NA Chairman said he hoped that the President himself, the Parliament and the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to pay attention and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese expatriate community to live, study, work, and integrate in Kazakhstan.

Agreeing with his host, Tokayev expressed his wish that both sides would work together to promote the achieved cooperation outcomes and further enhance partnerships in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

The Kazakhstani President noted Việt Nam is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia and that amid numerous international changes, their enduring solidarity and traditional friendship have become increasingly important. He also thanked Việt Nam for its participation in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) hosted by Kazakhstan.

The President hoped that the two parliaments will fortify their collaboration and exchange experiences, bringing about mutual benefits. He took this occasion to invite Huệ to soon pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. — VNS