IDES Accepting Disaster Unemployment Assistance Applications After Cook County Flooding

ILLINOIS, August 21 - DUA Benefits Available to Eligible Workers After Presidential Disaster Declaration





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is now available to eligible individuals in Cook County who were impacted by flooding in June as a result of a major disaster declaration issued by President Biden on August 15, 2023. DUA benefits are federally funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).





"IDES is pleased to see that federal disaster relief, including the availability of DUA benefits, has been authorized for individuals impacted by the severe storms and flooding that occurred in Cook County earlier this summer," said IDES Acting Director Ray Marchiori. "The Department stands ready to assist those affected and bring some relief to the area's residents."





IDES is now accepting applications for DUA benefits from individuals in Cook County whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to the flooding. Claimants are eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of DUA benefits as long as their unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster. Eligibility for DUA benefits will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Applications for DUA benefits must be filed by September 21, 2023.





To file a DUA benefits claim, individuals are encouraged to:

Contact the IDES call center appointment line at: 217.558.0401

Identify they are calling related to the Cook County Flood - DUA Benefits

Schedule an appointment to visit the Lawrence, Pilsen, or Woodlawn American Job Center to file a DUA benefits claim

Claimants must first apply for and be found ineligible regular state unemployment insurance benefits before applying for DUA benefits. IDES will work with individuals on a case-by-case basis to determine eligibility and payment(s) of DUA benefits.





To be considered eligible for DUA benefits, individuals must:

Be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President

Be a U.S. national or qualified citizen

Not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state

Have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, Cook County

Establish the work or self-employment no longer able to perform is the primary source of income

Individuals who may also be eligible to apply for DUA benefits include those who:

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster

Became the sole earner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household

Cannot work or perform self-employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government

