Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Start of New School Year at UIUC and Shares Historic Investments in Education and Equity

ILLINOIS, August 21 - Event welcomed students to campus and highlighted the administration's increased funding in higher education

URBANA — Today, Governor JB Pritzker visited the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to welcome students back for a new school year. He was joined by state officials, Chancellor Robert Jones, students, and faculty to celebrate the back-to-school season and wish students, teachers, and families across Illinois a successful year ahead.





"It's been my mission as governor to make higher education more affordable for every Illinoisan, no matter their background. And I couldn't be prouder to say we're doing exactly that," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By restoring public funding directly to our universities, we're eliminating the need for major tuition hikes, so students know what to expect semester after semester."

During the event, Gov. Pritzker shared his administration's recent FY24 budget investments to improve college affordability. This includes increasing funding for the Monetary Award Program (MAP) to an all-time high, ensuring awards for all eligible applicants. With these new investments, every student at or below median income will be able to attend community college for free in Illinois. The budget also included an additional $115 million to in-state scholarship funding, bringing the total amount to a record-breaking $750 million.





Gov. Pritzker also highlighted notable investments that will directly impact students attending institutions within the University of Illinois system, including a total state investment of $632 million ($41 million more than FY23). Other public universities across Illinois will also see funding increases, as the investments for higher education institutions grew by 7%, the largest increase in more than 20 years.





The Pritzker Administration is also investing in higher education infrastructure through the historic Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. Campuses across Illinois will see nearly $2.8 billion dedicated to public universities and community colleges. The U of I system specifically will receive $504 million of those allocated funds.





Upcoming renovation projects in progress at UIUC include:

New science and data analysis research facilities to support the Department of Mathematics and Statistics

Repairs to lab infrastructure, including masonry and chimneys at Wohler Hall, Madigan Laboratory, and Noyes Laboratory

Replacement of approximately 11,000 square feet of roofing on the Armory building

As affirmative action in higher education takes a national spotlight following June's Supreme Court decision, Governor Pritzker ensured students of his intentions to support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in Illinois.





"Here in the Land of Lincoln, our institutions will continue to be inclusive of all students, including those who have been historically left out of or locked out of postsecondary education," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To every single student: you are among the best of the best. And as your Governor, I'll continue to have your back. I can't wait to see all that you will accomplish."

