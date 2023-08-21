Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,250 in the last 365 days.

Veteran's Day at the 2023 DuQuoin State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 21 - Free admission for veterans and their immediate families on Sunday, August 27


Springfield - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the DuQuoin State Fair invite veterans for a free day at the fair DuQuoin - Illinois.gov on Sunday, August 27th. The full-day event features a Gold Star Hero Remembrance, a performance by Cody Galloway, a military historical reading by Dr. Gregg Fozard, and a complimentary lunch for veterans, gold stars, and their immediate families.

Veterans and their families may present any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.

Schedule of events:


10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.  Benefits Expo

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Static Displays

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Veterans' & Gold Star Lunch

                                     (free to veterans, gold stars, and immediate family)

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Cody Galloway

1:35 p.m. - 2: 20 p.m.  Veteran and Gold Star Program

You just read:

Veteran's Day at the 2023 DuQuoin State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more