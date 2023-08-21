Veteran's Day at the 2023 DuQuoin State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 21 - Free admission for veterans and their immediate families on Sunday, August 27





Springfield - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the DuQuoin State Fair invite veterans for a free day at the fair DuQuoin - Illinois.gov on Sunday, August 27th. The full-day event features a Gold Star Hero Remembrance, a performance by Cody Galloway, a military historical reading by Dr. Gregg Fozard, and a complimentary lunch for veterans, gold stars, and their immediate families.

Veterans and their families may present any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.

Schedule of events:





10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Benefits Expo

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Static Displays

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Veterans' & Gold Star Lunch

(free to veterans, gold stars, and immediate family)

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Cody Galloway

1:35 p.m. - 2: 20 p.m. Veteran and Gold Star Program