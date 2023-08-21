Sailors Volunteer to Help Feed Less Fortunate in San Angelo

On the first Saturday of each month, staff and students dedicate four and a half hours to preparing and serving an assortment of meals at the soup kitchen operated by the Trinity United Methodist Church in San Angelo, Texas, as part of the “Our Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program.”

The soup kitchen feeds as many as 200 people daily, with the average patron consuming three or more servings of hot food and cold beverages. Our Daily Bread provides more than 40,000 meals annually to the needy in the San Angelo community.

“I’m proud of how involved our students and staff are with the community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Leyba, Officer-In-Charge of IWTCM Detachment Goodfellow. “Goodfellow Air Force Base has an amazing civic-military relationship, and our service members embody that community and culture. Partnering up with local organizations like the United Methodist Church in San Angelo and their soup kitchen is just another way to give back and be good stewards in the community. It was amazing to be part of a group of 27 Sailors who came out to serve more than 200 meals to those who are less fortunate.”

