New Haven Barracks/ Crash/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5003272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/19/23, 1847 hours

STREET: VT Route 125

TOWN: Bridport

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hemenway Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Andrew Ouellette

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/VICTIM: Carrie Steady

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/19/23 at approximately 1847 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 125 near Hemenway Road in the Town of Bridport. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on VT Route 125 at a high rate of speed behind V#2, which was traveling under the speed limit. V#1 then rear-ended V#2 before fleeing the scene. No injuries resulted.

OP#1 was ultimately identified as Andrew Ouellette (41) of Shoreham, VT. On 8/21/23, Ouellette was issued two traffic tickets and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.





Criminal Charges:

-Leaving the scene of an accident

-Driving with a criminally suspended license

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

-Following too closely: $220, 3 points

-Operating without liability insurance: $162, 2 points

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/23, 1230 hours

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.