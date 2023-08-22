CATALENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Catalent, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Catalent on February 28, 2023 with a Class Period from August 30, 2021 to October 31, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Catalent have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.​ According to the complaint, Statements made by Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading when made because they misrepresented or failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them:

Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and As a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the Class Period.



