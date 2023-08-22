Update: Full Closure of the H-3 Freeway Saturday Aug. 26

Main, News Posted on Aug 21, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists about an upcoming full closure of the H-3 Freeway, on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 p.m. to accommodate various highway maintenance tasks, joint and deck maintenance, and Hawaiian Electric utility work.

HDOT crews will maximize the closure by performing tunnel cleaning at the Harano and Hospital Rock Tunnels, as well as joint and deck maintenance in various locations on the Kāneʻohe side of the tunnels. Hawaiian Electric will be working on the installation of guy wires and adjusting power lines over the H-3 Freeway.

On-ramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed. Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with road closure procedures.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Please note all work is weather-permitting. The scheduled date of this roadwork is subject to change per these conditions.