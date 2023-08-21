On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Governor Katie Hobbs Issues Executive Order to Help Combat Substance Abuse in Arizona

Phoenix, AZ– Today, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the continuation of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership (ASAP), which is the single statewide council on substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts. The Partnership reflects Governor Hobbs’ commitment to improving the health and safety of all Arizonans, and to promoting recovery by reducing the societal and economic costs associated with substance misuse and abuse.

“As a social worker, I have seen how important a holistic and comprehensive support system is to those struggling with substance abuse,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “In order to keep Arizona children and families safe and healthy, we must provide them with the tools they need to do so. The work of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership will be critical to getting that done, and I look forward to working with them as they continue this important mission.”

Highlights of the Executive Order include:

The Governor’s Office of Youth Faith and Family will lead the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership.

Membership will consist of 19 to 26 members, who will represent one person from each of the following entities: Substance Abuse Coalition Tribal government Substance abuse treatment service provider Substance abuse prevention service provider An individual with lived experience with substance abuse treatment The business community State or local law enforcement Federal law enforcement Veteran, Reservist, National Guard, Retired or Active Duty Military Member United States Department of Veterans’ Affairs

The status of ASAP will be reviewed no later than December 31, 2024 to determine its continuation, modification, or termination.

ASAP will be required to submit annual reports of its activities by July 31 of each year.

