When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 18, 2018 FDA Publish Date: January 24, 2018 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Company Name: Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Basic Drugs Brand of Senna Laxative tablets, 8.6mg Sennosides to the consumer level due to a customer complaint that their bottle labeled as Senna Laxative actually contained Basic Drugs Brand of Naproxen Sodium 220mg. Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablet is used as a pain reliever and is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).

Unintentional consumption of naproxen sodium potentially could result in fatal adverse events in patients with underlying illnesses, including known allergy to the hidden ingredients, cardiac, gastrointestinal, hepatic, and renal conditions as well as patients who have recently undergone cardiac bypass graft surgery. Patients may inadvertently overdose by taking another NSAID concurrently, thus increasing the risk for NSAID associated adverse events, which include but are not limited to, myocardial infarction, stroke, congestive heart failure, renal toxicity, bleeding, ulceration, or perforation of the stomach or the intestines. The populations most at risk are: children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and surgical patients. Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.

Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative, 8.6mg Sennosides, tablet is used as a laxative (natural) to relieve constipation and is packaged in 100-count bottles, with an outer neck seal and a child resistant cap, with Lot#352300, EXP: 01/19 printed on the bottom of the bottle. Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative tablets were distributed Nationwide in the USA to secondary distributors, retail pharmacies and via the internet.

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc., has notified its distributor by e-mail and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors or retailers that have Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative Lot#352300 which are being recalled should stop using the product and return it to Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. or their distributor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Jane Humphries at Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc. by (503) 684-5464, (800) 935-6737 M-F between 9am to 5pm PT or by e-mail at info@magno-humphries.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers

Magno-Humphries Laboratories, Inc.

(503) 684-5464, (800) 935-6737