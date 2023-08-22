Pico expands Japanese exchange coverage with the addition of SBI Japannext and CBOE Japan to PicoNet™

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, continues the global expansion of its high-performance financial services network, PicoNet™, with the addition of raw market data and order entry coverage for SBI Japannext and CBOE Japan.



The continued investment in Japanese markets with SBI Japannext and CBOE Japan enhances Pico’s robust presence in Asia-Pacific and complements Pico’s existing footprint. Pico has an extensive suite of connectivity, hosting and analytics services available across two data centers in Japan, the JPX colocation facility in CC2 and Equinix TY3. Japannext recently selected Pico’s Corvil Analytics to monitor the performance of their infrastructure and support for their trading protocols allowing them to correlate data across participants, trading sessions, and market data feeds. The expansion in Japanese market coverage and extensive Pico infrastructure in the region is further enhanced by Pico’s Redline software product suite, providing ultra low-latency market data normalization as well as execution technology.

“The Japanese equities markets have unique market dynamics, and both new exchange connections offer clients additional sources of liquidity for trading in the region,” said Ian McIntyre, MD and Global Head of Market Data at Pico. “Pico clients can now access a comprehensive suite of Japanese markets, as well as other markets across Asia-Pacific, from the various Pico data centers."

Pico has built a cloud infrastructure for financial markets participants with mission-critical exchange connectivity spanning 55+ data centers traversing all key global market centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its resilient proprietary network, PicoNet™, is a globally comprehensive, low-latency, and fully redundant network connecting all major financial data centers with access to major public cloud providers. This allows Pico the technical capability to offer financial market data across the globe for true borderless trading. The combination of Pico’s global infrastructure and data services with its analytics and machine intelligence solution, Corvil Analytics, contributes to clients being equipped with cutting-edge solutions to meet ever-changing market conditions.

Contact us to learn more about PicoNet.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

Contact info:

Pico Press Office

pr@pico.net