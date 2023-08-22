Manchin Announces $1.3 Million for Four West Virginia Research Initiatives

August 21, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,386,682 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for four West Virginia research initiatives. The funding will support critical research into radio interference, the reuse of lithium-ion batteries and global sea level rise, as well as design a curriculum to expand access to geoscience education and career opportunities for high school students across Appalachia.

“I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting these important research initiatives that will advance our understanding of radio astronomy, battery life and global sea level rise,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will also establish an innovative curriculum through West Virginia University to expand access to geoscience education and career fields for students across Appalachia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support science education across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: