REMARKS BY THE PRIME MINISTER OF SAMOA, HONOURABLE FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA FOR THE LIFE-CON PACIFIC SEASON SIX- FINALE

SAMOA, August 21 - O lea ua fofoga le lagi i la tatou taulaga faafetai na molia e lana auauna – lau Susuga Faapea Elia. O lea foi ua mapu’epu’e ma mata tamālii lo tatou po, aua le afifio o le paia ua sasao nei, e molimauina lenei faamoemoe taua. O a tatou taleni, o tomai ma agavaa, o o tatou faiva alofilima ia na foaiina mai e le Atua, tatou te galueaina. Afai e mapo ona galueaina, ona tupu mai ai lea o faamanuiaga e autupulagā ma e manatua pea.

E talenia o tatou tagata e mamanu ma sui laei e atagia ai lo tatou siosiomaga, ma la tatou aganuu. E faapea foi i so’o se faatufugaga. Ma o faamoemoe faapenei e saga matimati ai lo tatou naunau, ina ia siitia taleni i se isi laasaga e maualuga atu. Ona moni lea o le mau a Samoa, e tau na o le pua e ulā, ma e se’e malie faiva o matuau’u, ina ua solo le lavalima. Faamalo faafetai i le tofā na ae e faaauau pea lenei faamoemoe.

Distinguished Guests;

Partners & Sponsors of LIFE-Con Pacific;

Esteemed Designers Artists and runway Models;

Members of the Fashion and Art industry;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

I am pleased to join you for the Finale of Samoa’s Premier Fashion and Art Event, LIFE-Con Pacific. Tonight, LIFE-Con Pacific celebrates its sixth season, which is a remarkable achievement for the event in Samoa and the region, bringing together various artists, designers, models, creators and businesses from Samoa and around the Pacific.

Government’s vision for its strategic development plan – the Pathway for the Development of Samoa is to foster social harmony, safety and freedom for all. Part of our national efforts to realize this is to create and ensure access to opportunities that will benefit our people through effective use of the God given talents, experience, knowledge and skills. We are grateful for emerging platforms such as the LIFE Con Event which foster and develop many of these gifts and make lifelong dreams a reality.

More excitingly, it aligns well with key priority areas for Samoa and the region in view of gender equality, women empowerment, enhanced genuine partnerships, innovative responses to climate change and emergencies, and the wellbeing and stability of families.

At the regional level, LIFE Con Pacific is one of the few events of its kind that is steadily growing and expanding, this year marking its sixth successful year. LIFE-Con Pacific’s vision calls for a strong platform to market, promote and elevate our cultural and creative industry, through high level production and marketing. LIFE Con Pacific’s dedication to its cause is highly commended.

Tonight, is a manifestation of the commitment and collaboration of all those involved in the coordination of the event.

I extend a warm welcome to the designers and participants from overseas joining the event here in Samoa this year. It is our hope that you will continue to excel in your careers through networking and sharing of your expertise and experiences with each other. We emphasise the importance of collaboration with our local designers. This is also a great opportunity for our local designers and artists to broaden their knowledge and creativity in the spirit of collegiality and partnership.

Congratulations once again to everyone involved in the LIFE-Con Pacific and also those who have supported the event over the years. I wish the event tonight a great success.

I now declare the Finale for LIFE-Con Pacific Season 6 open.

SOIFUA