KEYNOTE ADDRESS FOR THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE TRAINING COURSE ON CREATIVE HANDICRAFTS AND SEWING TECHNOLOGY FOR SAMOA 2023

SAMOA, August 21 - HON. FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA: ACTING MINISTER FOR THE MINISTRY OF WOMEN, COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Reverend Mariota Siaea: Matafele Methodist Church, Your Excellency Mr. Chao Xiaoliang, Ambassador for the People’s Republic of China in Samoa –; Honourable Members of Cabinet, The Project Manager of Hunan International Business Vocational College: Mr. Zhan Feifu, CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Samoa, Afioga Peseta Noumea Simi, the Hunan International Business Vocational College team of trainers, participants from our communities, Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is my privilege and pleasure on behalf of the Government of Samoa to welcome you here today. We are delighted to have you join us in the official opening of the Training Course on Samoa Creative Handicrafts and Sewing Technology.

This training is provided by the Government of the People’s Republic of China as part of its continuous assistance and partnership with the Government of Samoa. The two governments established diplomatic relations in 1976 and since then China has assisted with developing Samoa in so many areas, including infrastructure development, education, health, economic and social development. This training was commissioned by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and will be facilitated by Hunan International Business Vocational College. This training was originally planned to be held in 2019 but did not happen because of numerous lockdowns due to measles and COVID.

This training is a prolific response to the Government of Samoa’s efforts to achieve its goals under the Pathway for the Development of Samoa, which include Improving Social Development through Alleviating Poverty, as well as People Empowerment. This is also addressing the Diversified and Sustainable Economy through community development, as well as the social and economic empowerment of vulnerable groups and communities

In the previous year, the Chinese government held the first training course on creative crafts and sewing skills for 80 women in 4 villages. In 2018 the same training was held for 100 participants from five village communities that were selected including Faleapuna village, Maagiagi village, Afega Village and Safotu Village. Amongst them, twenty (20) participants trained on the advanced sewing technology training utilizing electric sewing machines and eighty (80) participants were trained on the elementary sewing technology utilizing pedal sewing machines. This was one of a series of training opportunities that was held simultaneously over a period of 3 weeks through our continuing partnership with the Chinese government.

Today, we are very fortunate to have the Chinese team of sewing experts to conduct the training for 51 districts, 31 in Upolu and 20 in Savaii for the next seven weeks. There are two teams of trainers who will be running the trainings in both Upolu and Savaii simultaneously. This is the longest training since the inception of these trainings and it is a confirmation of both governments’ commitment to economic empowerment of our people. This is a lot of investment on capacity building our people, to ensure they are socially and economically empowered to support their families and communities. The training will focus on Clothing Production and Layout, cutting and sewing of children, men and women’s clothes and packaging skills.

To the participants, always remember that opportunities are very hard to come by, and if you get it, grab it with both hands and make the most of it. Please note that all our community people who meet the selection criteria are eligible to attend this training, but you are blessed to be given priority, so I encourage you to utilise it wisely to learn new life skills by giving it your full attendance and attention. Hope this training will empower you to step out of your comfort zones and become financially stable and independent by being successful seamstresses, fashion designers, and business owners.

I wish at this point to convey our sincerest gratitude on behalf of the Government of Samoa to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, through its Samoa Embassy and the Hunan International Business Vocational College for continuing to support the development of Samoa and its people. Thank you for assisting our people and strengthening our systems, to support our quest to advance modalities that will see Samoa achieve not only the SAMOA Pathway for its Development, but also the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. I also wish to acknowledge the valuable contribution of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in facilitating the whole process to ensure that this training happens.

I wish everyone here today especially the trainers and participants all the best and may God bless us all.

On that note, I am honoured to declare the Samoa Creative Handicraft and Sewing Technology Training 2023 officially open.

Soifua ma ia manuia