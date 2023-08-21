Anaerobic Adhesives Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR

Rising Demand for High-Performance Bonding Solutions Pushes Anaerobic Adhesives Market Growth

Rockville , Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global anaerobic adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 – 2032 and should reach a value of US $1 Billon by the end of the forecast period.



The Anaerobic Adhesives Market presents a distinctive category within the adhesive industry, characterized by its exceptional ability to create robust bonds between closely-fitted metal components. Unlike traditional adhesives, anaerobic adhesives cure in the absence of oxygen, catalyzed by the presence of metal ions. This unique feature enables them to securely join parts in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing.

The growth of the Anaerobic Adhesives Market is fueled by their exceptional ability to provide reliable bonding in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics. These adhesives meet stringent performance requirements, resisting vibrations, thermal cycles, and chemicals, thus ensuring durability in critical applications. Their cost-effectiveness, compatibility with modern manufacturing techniques, and environmental benefits further amplify their adoption, catering to industries' evolving demands for efficient, sustainable, and high-performance bonding solutions.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways:

Global anaerobic adhesives market is expected to witness a market value of $ 1 Bn by 2032

Anaerobic Adhesives Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

China Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% and the US market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

As per the end-use segment, the automotive & transportation sector is expected to occupy 36.5% of the global market.

Market Competition

The Anaerobic Adhesives Market is marked by dynamic competition as companies vie to innovate and develop formulations tailored to diverse industry needs. Key differentiators include advanced performance attributes, application expertise, sustainability efforts, global reach, and vertical integration strategies. Established giants and innovative newcomers drive rapid advancements, resulting in a landscape focused on meeting industries' evolving demands for reliable and specialized bonding solutions.

In 2022, Henkel announced the inauguration of its advanced application center in Santa Clara, California, with the aim of aiding product development for its Silicon Valley-based high-tech clients. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to expedite activities that validate the feasibility of novel electronic technologies.

In 2021, Eastman Chemical Company and its subsidiaries formalized an agreement to divest their adhesive resins assets and operations to Synthomer plc for a total cash consideration of $1 billion. This transaction encompasses hydrocarbon resins, polyolefin polymers, pure monomer resins, oleochemical and fatty acid-derived resins, as well as rosins and dispersion product lines.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

Permabond LLC.

ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd.

Anabond Limited

Cyberbond

Kisling AG

Parson Adhesives

Hylomar Ltd.

Fixatti



Winning strategies

Competitors can gain a competitive advantage by focusing on innovative formulations of anaerobic adhesives that cater to specific industry needs, coupled with providing extensive application expertise to clients. Additionally, embracing sustainability through reduced VOC formulations and promoting waste reduction can resonate with environmentally conscious industries and customers.

Establishing a robust global distribution network and strategic partnerships can enhance market penetration. By ensuring the widespread availability of anaerobic adhesives and offering localized support, competitors can capture a larger market share and cater effectively to diverse customer needs.

Pursuing vertical integration by incorporating manufacturing of key raw materials used in anaerobic adhesives production can provide cost advantages and supply chain control.



