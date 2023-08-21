Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,270 in the last 365 days.

Danville Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Cabot

The Disaster Recovery Center in Danville (Caledonia County) will cease operations at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, and relocate to Cabot (Washington County).

It will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, and continue regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Here’s the location:

Cabot Town Hall

3084 Main St.

Cabot, VT 05647

Other recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, at the following locations:

Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676

Asa Bloomer Building
88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square 
Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center

100 River St. 

Springfield, VT 05156

Jamaica Fire Department 

4017 VT-30
Jamaica, VT 05343

 

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University

36 College St., 

Montpelier, VT 05602

You just read:

Danville Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Cabot

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more