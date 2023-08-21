Danville Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Cabot
The Disaster Recovery Center in Danville (Caledonia County) will cease operations at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, and relocate to Cabot (Washington County).
It will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, and continue regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Here’s the location:
Cabot Town Hall
3084 Main St.
Cabot, VT 05647
Other recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, at the following locations:
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Asa Bloomer Building
88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Rutland, VT 05701
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
Springfield Health Center
100 River St.
Springfield, VT 05156
Jamaica Fire Department
4017 VT-30
Jamaica, VT 05343
Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall
131 College Hill Road
Johnson, VT 05656
Vermont College of Fine Arts University
36 College St.,
Montpelier, VT 05602