Danville Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Cabot

The Disaster Recovery Center in Danville (Caledonia County) will cease operations at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, and relocate to Cabot (Washington County).

It will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, and continue regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Here’s the location:

Cabot Town Hall

3084 Main St.

Cabot, VT 05647

Other recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, at the following locations:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Asa Bloomer Building

88 Merchants Row, Suite 330

Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center

100 River St.

Springfield, VT 05156

Jamaica Fire Department

4017 VT-30

Jamaica, VT 05343

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University

36 College St.,

Montpelier, VT 05602