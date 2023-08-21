Submit Release
Tecate CBP officers discover mixed drug load in extra gas tank

TECATE, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Tecate port of entry discovered methamphetamine and cocaine concealed in the auxiliary fuel tank of a vehicle that entered the port from Mexico. 

On Aug. 15, at approximately 10:32 a.m., CBP officers at the Tecate port of entry encountered a 28-year-old male driving a 2005 pick-up truck, applying for admission into the United States. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the traveler and vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination. 

Upon inspection, CBP officers observed irregularities in the auxiliary fuel tank located in the cargo area of the truck. A CBP canine enforcement team responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Mixed drug load CBP officers removed from auxiliary fuel tank.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 60 packages from the auxiliary fuel tank. Fifty packages contained methamphetamine and weighed 116.54 pounds. The remaining 10 were cocaine-filled and weighed 28.48 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $484,890. 

“No matter the size of the conveyance or concealment method, our officers are keen at discovering even the most minute inconsistencies.” stated CBP Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez. “Our officers’ meticulous attention to detail is what continues to keep our communities safe.” 

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics. 

