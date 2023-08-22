Paypixl Launches StormView Providing Free Post-Storm Imagery & Insurance Claim Support for Florida Homeowners

Image shows damage from Hurricane Ian

Paypixl debuts StormView in FL: free post-storm imagery & claim help for homeowners. Speeds up insurer assessments with aerial data. www.stormview.io.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paypixl, the on-demand image and video service nation wide announces the launch of StormView, a groundbreaking service designed to assist Florida homeowners in the aftermath of major storms. StormView aims to enhance community response and support during future disasters.

StormView empowers homeowners by providing them with essential tools and support to navigate the aftermath of major storms efficiently and confidently. By offering free post-hurricane imagery, StormView enables homeowners to obtain valuable insights into the damage caused by the storm, allowing for prompt action and informed decision-making.

“StormView provides a force multiplier to insurance adjusters who have an immediate scaling problem after the storm hits,” said Bobby Quinn, CEO & Founder at Paypixl. "After Ian, it took weeks for some homeowners to see an adjuster. With StormView, that process can get started within the first few days following the storm. We can do more now remotely than ever before with an internet connection; this incentivizes homeowners to evacuate safely and stay away from the affected area, where there is often limited cell signal and fuel, water, and food are scarce,” says Quinn.

Unlike traditional services offered by opportunistic door-to-door salespeople, StormView allows homeowners to research and connect with reputable contractors specialized in insurance claims and restoration. By uploading images and videos of the damage, homeowners ensure more accurate repair quotes and expedite the insurance claim process.

After Hurricane Ian, there were over 708K property and casualty insurance claims filed by Florida homeowners. 70% of those claims were disputed. Nearly 30% of claims were closed without payout, and claims paid by the carriers were underpaid up to 80%. Now more than ever, homeowners need to protect themselves. Whether a homeowner files a claim themselves, uses a public adjuster, or if they seek legal representation, it is in their best interest to collect the best imagery and data available to support their case, ideally before anyone steps foot on the roof.

For carriers, StormView is the best way to leverage aerial imagery from both aircraft and drone to rapidly assess damage from a large scale, all the way to the individual shingle. With homeowner-submitted claims, including high-resolution drone imagery and interior damage images and videos provided by the insured, carriers can use desk adjusters to handle more legitimate claims faster and avoid the additional expense associated with attorneys fees.

Homeowners in the affected area of a major storm with CAT 1 winds and stronger are not charged for property damage insights. The platform provides homeowners with pre and post-event imagery of their properties, even when physical access is impossible, allowing them to share this information with friends and family for better support during challenging times, and better equipping them for faster and more accurate claims processing.



About StormView

StormView, a product of Paypixl, is a revolutionary service designed to assist Florida homeowners in the aftermath of major storms. By providing free post-hurricane imagery and connecting homeowners with reputable contractors, StormView empowers homeowners to take prompt action and initiate repair requests. StormView also serves as an intelligent lead generation platform for insurance claims and restoration companies. Founded by Bobby Quinn, a Floridian with a deep commitment to disaster response, StormView aims to improve community response and support during future disasters. For more information about StormView and to access the service, please visit www.stormview.io or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

