Bow Wow Labs® Named to INC. Magazine’s Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Bow Wow Labs®, inventors of the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy™ and innovators of pet products that keep pets safe, Rank No. 684th in Inc. 5000's 2023 List
We are honored to be included in Inc. 5000's List and both humbled and proud of the Bow Wow Labs Team, their dedication and commitment earned our place on the list of distinguished organizations.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bow Wow Labs, inventors of the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy™ and innovators of unique pet products that help keep pets safe, healthy and happy, is honored to be recognized and awarded the 2023 Inc. 5,000, Inc.’s prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.
— Brian O’Neil, Chief Operating Officer of Bow Wow Labs
Officially ranked 684th on the Inc. 5,000 list based on the brand’s achievements in innovation and safety, and ranked 43rd over all Consumer Goods companies. This is due to an impressive revenue growth, which was centered around Bow Wow Labs’ mission of saving pets’ lives with safety solutions like the award-winning life protecting Bow Wow Buddy as well as launching the next generation of long-term chews for dogs - the Epic Chew™ - in Fall 2023.
In addition to this honor, Bow Wow Labs, Inc. recently reached a major milestone with their 2022-2023 Wefunder crowdfunding campaign - becoming the crowdfunding platform’s most successful pet product campaign on-record and also achieving a position in the platform’s top 10% raised in the last 12 months.
The annual Inc. 5000 List represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. The 2023 Inc. 5000 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists and achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent.
“We are thrilled and honored to be included in the 2023 Inc. 5,000 fastest growing private companies in America. I am both humbled and incredibly proud of the Bow Wow Labs Team as it is through their dedication and tireless work that we have earned this rank on this list of distinguished organizations. We are excited to think about what is to come as we continue our pursuit of serving pet parents in helping them keep their beloved dogs safe, happy and healthy.” states Brian O’Neil, Chief Operating Officer of Bow Wow Labs.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands
beginning Tuesday, August 23.
For more information about the award-winning company and its growing line of product-innovations, please visit www.bowwowlabs.com.
About Bow Wow Labs:
Bow Wow Labs, Inc. (BWL) is the maker of innovative products that help to keep dogs safe, healthy, and happy. BWL is best-known for the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy along with its line of Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks, which have had great success since launching in 2018. Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks are made from fresh, 100% grass-fed cattle, free of chemicals and hormones. With a growing line of nutritious dog treats and chews, BWL has many more new products and innovation on the horizon! Learn more at: www.bowwowlabs.com.
About Inc. Media:
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. To learn more, please visit: www.inc.com.
